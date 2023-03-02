Ghana: Climate Caravan Educates Communities On Land, Water Security

The Global Con­vergence of Land and Water Struggles, West Africa in collaboration with Youth Volunteers for Environment Ghana (YVE), has organised a three-day Post-Conference of Parties (COP27) Climate Caravan in the Oti, Volta and Great­er Accra Regions to create awareness on land and water security.

The caravan dubbed, "Climate Change effects on agroecology, the role of stakeholders to mitigate the challenge" took place at Nk­wanta, Brewaniase, Tokokoe and Amasaman to educate farmers, fishermen, traditional leaders and stakeholder's on best practices of farming and fishing, and to eliminate bad practices that destroy the ecosystem, and causes climate change which affects agro­ecology and livelihood.

Speaking during the community engagements, the Focal Person for Global Convergence of Land and Water struggles, West Africa, Ghana National Platform, Mr Raymond Tetteh Commey said, "the time is now for Ghana and Africa to practice their own ways of generating organic processes for farming, rather than relying on strong agrochemicals that destroy vegetation and micro-organ­ism in the soil for fertility."

The Communication Offi­cer for Global Convergence of Land and Water Struggles, West Africa and Director for Youth Volunteers for Environment (YVE) Ghana, Mr Wisdom Kofi Adjawlo, in his address advised the communities and participants to be cautious of imported agrochemicals for farming and fish farming.

He said most of these chemicals banned products from the Western countries but since Africans were inter­ested in demand and supply, they were packaged and shipped for them.