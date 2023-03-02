Ghana: SMT Ghana Marks SDIG 50 Years of Operation

Shandong Lingong Con­struction Machinery Com­pany Limited (SDLG), one of SMT Ghana's trusted partners, has marked its 50th anniversary of operating in the construction ma­chinery industry with a promise to continue making the right choices.

"We have supported customer projects with our wide range of SDLG projects over the years. We have relied on the productivity and reliability of these machines," Mr Felix Ofosu - Kontoh, Sales Director at SMT Ghana, said at an event held in Accra to mark the celebration.

"Helping customers with the right choice of SDLG machines for their projects has been our hallmark. We just don't sell. We train customers on how to operate these machines to avoid down­time," he said.

"SMT Ghana, official dis­tributor of SDLG, therefore, encourages the construction industry to continue to trust the SDLG brand," he intimated. He said, "SMT Ghana has distributed SDLG equipment (wheel loaders, motor graders, compactors) since 2010. However, SDLG's histo­ry extends beyond just a single decade down-under, with the company celebrating their 50-year anniversary in December 2022".

With high demand from con­struction, quarry and agricultural industries, he said SDLG Wheel Loaders were an excellent choice for Ghanaian operations, deliv­ering reliable performance with simple operation and low mainte­nance.