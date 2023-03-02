Ghana: Kotoko PLP Bechem United to Close Gap

2 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Kumasi Asante Kotoko ended their poor run of results yesterday when they recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Enock Morrison emerged the hero of the day after he struck the only goal of the game in the 21st minute.

It followed a swift move in midfield that saw Morrison receive a pass in the visitors' area of the field and without any marker in sight, he delivered a shot that zoomed straight into the net.

The goal revived the Bechem United side as they abandoned the defensive formation adopted in the early part of the game.

They mount a sustained pressure on the Porcupine Warriors but failed to break their resistance.

The visitors increased the tempo in the second half, floating a num­ber of long drives into the Kotoko area as they search for an early equalizer but again the Kotoko de­fenders were at their stubborn best.

Coming on the back of a two-match winless streak, the win pro­vides a huge relief for the Kotoko playing body who were beginning to lose the fans confidence in the team's ability to challenge for the title.

And apart from narrowing the gap between them and leaders, Ad­uana Stars FC who dropped points yesterday after being held goalless by struggling King Faisal, it will also ginger the playing body and the entire team ahead of Sunday's titanic clash against Asante Kotoko.

Aduana Stars now lead Kotoko with four points as the battle for the ultimate trophy intensifies in the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.