Ghana: Kotoko PLP Bechem United to Close Gap

Kumasi Asante Kotoko ended their poor run of results yesterday when they recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Enock Morrison emerged the hero of the day after he struck the only goal of the game in the 21st minute.

It followed a swift move in midfield that saw Morrison receive a pass in the visitors' area of the field and without any marker in sight, he delivered a shot that zoomed straight into the net.

The goal revived the Bechem United side as they abandoned the defensive formation adopted in the early part of the game.

They mount a sustained pressure on the Porcupine Warriors but failed to break their resistance.

The visitors increased the tempo in the second half, floating a num­ber of long drives into the Kotoko area as they search for an early equalizer but again the Kotoko de­fenders were at their stubborn best.

Coming on the back of a two-match winless streak, the win pro­vides a huge relief for the Kotoko playing body who were beginning to lose the fans confidence in the team's ability to challenge for the title.

And apart from narrowing the gap between them and leaders, Ad­uana Stars FC who dropped points yesterday after being held goalless by struggling King Faisal, it will also ginger the playing body and the entire team ahead of Sunday's titanic clash against Asante Kotoko.

Aduana Stars now lead Kotoko with four points as the battle for the ultimate trophy intensifies in the betPawa Ghana Premier League.