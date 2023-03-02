Ghana: FRWB to Plant More Trees On KNUST Campus

2 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

Kumasi — Friends of Rivers and Water Bodies (FRWB), an environmental non-govern­mental organisation, is under­taking a well-crafted tree plant­ing programme at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, to help make the campus more congenial and conducive to academic work.

About 12,000 seedlings of various tree species mainly coco­nut, economic and ornamental trees have been planted since the launch of the programme about 6 years ago.

Nana Kwabena Dwomoh Sarpong, Founder and President of FRWB who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times yesterday said, the programme was also designed to help protect rivers and streams traversing the campus.

"It is being executed at no cost to the university," he indicated.

Nana Dwomoh Sarpong was optimistic that the programme would enable the students to appreciate the significance of environmental protection vis a vis community and national develop­ment.

He was full of praise for the authorities of the university, particularly the Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson, for their exceptional collaboration in implementing the programme.

