Ghana: Accra 2023 Games Now Set for March 2024

2 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.Abayateye

The Accra 2023 African Games to be hosted in Ghana has been resched­uled to March 8-23, 2024, organisers of the games have announced.

The African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Coordinator, Dr. Decius Chipande made the announcement on Tuesday after inspecting facilities for the games.

"We are impressed with Ghana's investment into the hosting of the 13th African Games and we're certain that next year would be appropriate following issues that delayed the progress of work," he explained.

Ghana was scheduled to host the continent's multi sports event in August, 2022 but the project delayed following an impasse be­tween the African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC).

But the impasse was resolved last week with the major stakehold­ers signing up for the event.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Chipande said the opening ceremony would be held on March 8 with the closing ceremony fixed for March 23 in Accra.

He commended the govern­ment, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the Local Or­ganising Committee (LOC) for the commitment shown so far toward

the Games and was certain that all facilities would be ready on time to run test events in December.

The Executive Chairman for the LOC, Dr Kweku Ofosu Asare said Ghana would have no excuse after the December deadline, having been involved in the selection of the new date, adding that, the games would still be titled 'Accra 2023'.

He announced that athletes and officials arrivals would be on March 5-7, 2023 and have the opportunity to witness Ghana's Independence Day celebration.

"It would be an opportunity to bring the entire Africa together in unity and peace. It would also serve as an important opportuni­ty created for the youth and the entire development of Africa," he stressed.

He disclosed that there are stake­holder engagements to make the Games serve as qualifiers for about 12 sports disciplines including boxing, badminton, athletics, bas­ketball, cycling, swimming, tennis, table tennis, triathlon, volleyball and wrestling.

The Vice President of ANO­CA, Da Costa Alegri Afonso Joao Manuel also expressed the body's commitment to work with Ghana to stage a spectacle next year.

Also present was Secretary General of the AASC, Dr Elban­nany Emad Mostafa Hamza, Senior Sports Officer at the AUSC, Kessy Lina Paul and Senior Sports Offi­cer for the AU, Mr Robert Auguste.

