Ghana: 2 First-Time NDC MPs Optimistic of Winning Primaries, Retaining Seats

2 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Some first-time National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) who have picked nomination forms for parliamentary primaries in their constituencies have expressed hope of winning their primaries and retaining their seats.

This comes after the NDC opened nominations for presiden­tial and parliamentary primaries in some constituencies on February 22, 2023

Two of the first time MPs, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, MP for the Adentan Constituency in the Greater Accra Region and Richard Kwami Sefe, MP for Anlo Constituency in the Volta Region, highlighted some key achieve­ments and activities they have ex­ecuted in their respective constit­uencies which they are confident will help them win their primaries in order to retain their seats.

Mr Ramadan said he was opti­mistic he would win the primaries slated for May 13 and subsequent­ly retain the parliamentary seat for the NDC adding that what he expected was the people of the Adentan constituency would retain him as their MP for the 2024 elections.

"I have worked hard for them, they have seen what I have done, there is a narrative out there that the Adentan constituency is a one-term constituency where everybody does one term and is changed but I do not agree with that assertion.

"This is because the figures do not suggest that, since the party in the constituency has not repeated a candidate when it was created in 2004 and for the seat to be secured and successfully kept away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the delegates in the constituency should do as they did in 2020 by retaining me as the parliamentary candidate," Mr Ramadan noted.

He contended that for the first time when the party repeat­ed a candidate between 2016 and 2020, it paid off tremendously, but he lost the seat in 2016 and was repeated in 2020, and the NDC won with more than 14,000 of the total votes cast.

Mr Ramadan said he was hopeful, convinced and confi­dent that on May 13, he would be victorious once again and the NDC would retain the seat.

Mr Sefe, for his part, said his prayer was that he was able to win the primaries in the constit­uency because the works he had done for his constituents were clear, confident and convincing to win him the seat for a second time after winning the primaries.

"My prayer is that issues should fall in place, I will win the primaries, as a first-timer, I did not just come to add to the numbers, I performed well for my people, I hope to win since I have tackled youth unemploy­ment, health, education chal­lenges, other social interventions and I have achieved substantial results," he touted.

