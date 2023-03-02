Ghana: APP Begins Agenda 275 Constituencies

The Action Peo­ple's Party (APP) has commenced a project aimed at constructing ultra-modern Information Communication Technology (ICT) centres across all 275 constituencies in the country.

Dubbed: 'Agenda 275' the move forms part of efforts by the political party to promote Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educa­tion in the country, with focus on children.

It is also to propel the APP to make inroads on the Ghana­ian political party scene in the constituencies so as to compete for parliamentary seats.

Kenneth Nana Kwame Asamoah, founder and leader of APP, made the disclosure at a ground breaking ceremony to kick-start the projects at Nkwaw­ie Panin in the Atwima Nwa­biagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Monday.

He mentioned that the promotion of ICT knowledge especially among the youth and children would prepare them to face the technological world of today and the party should be contributing towards such laudable projects to uplift constituencies.

"Improving digital literacy is necessary when it comes to education, and APP will go all out to ensure the ICT centres are all completed on schedule for constit­uents to build trust and confidence in the leadership of the party.

"As a political party, our vision, hope and aspirations of the APP must become evident even before acquisition to prove to the popu­lace promises made to Ghanaians will be fulfilled even before the party initiate moves to contest parliamentary election.

"We are not called Action People's Party for no reason, we do not just speak but also make our promises a reality since the projects will focus on teaching children as young as four year olds and the youth about modern tech­nological trends in an era of digiti­sation so we must ensure no child and youth in the constituencies are not left behind and also serve as creating jobs for the youth," Mr Asamoah assured.

Ernest Atta Gyamfi, Deputy Municipal Education Director for Atwima Nwabiagya, lauded the leadership of the party for the gesture and noted that when the projects are completed they would promote and accelerate STEM education in the country.

He also called on individuals and organisations to help pro­mote ICT education especially at the basic level irrespective of their political affiliations