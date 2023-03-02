Ghana: Ashanti REGSEC autions Landlords Against Accommodating Fraudsters

Kumasi — The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has warned that it will arrest and prosecute landlords who will rent their facilities out to fraudsters.
Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, in a statement issued to the Ghanaian Times, noted that several reports indicated arrest of culprits engaged in fraudulent Q-net activities in some homes.
The statement explained that Quest Net Limited (Q-net) has been dissolved following a petition filed by the Attorney General Department that it was a ponzi scheme.
Mr Mensah, who is also head of the Council, said that the Commercial Division of the Accra High Court on July 20, 2022, ordered the dissolution of Q-net, and wondered why the fraudulent activities were ongoing.
He urged all landlords to be very vigilant and ensure they were not lured into accommodating operators of the illegal and fraudulent schemes.
"Landlords who rent their facilities for that purpose do so at their own risk, they will face prosecution and not only that, they've to be surcharged with the cost of the repatriation of the foreign nationals engaged in the legal operations, to their countries," he cautioned.
The statement asked all and sundry to be vigilant and responsible for their own security, stressing that "see something say something is relevant in the period we live in."