Ghana: PSV Officials Laud Attram De Visser Soccer Academy

A delegation from The Netherlands Eredivisie side PSV have commend­ed Attram Academy players for their work rate and creativity on the field of play.

PSV Head of Youth team and Technical Director, Ernest Faber and scout, Eric Addo are the two individuals in Ghana to scout for players and discuss areas of collaboration between Attram DeVisser Academy and PSV Eindhoven.

The delegation will be with the team for four days to observe the Attram De Visser Academy training and friendly matches.

Ernest Faber lauded the team style of play and believes the future looks bright for the young players.

"There are lots of potential in the team and their creativity is exceptional. I think the future looks bright for them.

'It's always good for people like us [Ernest Faber and Eric Addo] to come to Ghana to look at these wonderful players, then we add some more touches to their game which will help in their development.

"Godwin Attram played in the Netherlands and I am happy with how he is impacting the knowl­edge on this young squad," he added.

Former Ghana international Eric Addo expressed excitement after watching the team and outlined the difference between European football and that of Ghana.

"The boys are really doing well here. I've been watching them train and their friendly matches too; they are really relented with so much potential in them. I am impressed."

"The European game is very fast, compared to Ghana because of the pitches. The ball moves slower on dry pitches. They must be watered to improve the game."

President of Attram De Visser Soccer Academy, Godwin Attram ,commended his ex-teammates for the visit which he stated would motivate the players.