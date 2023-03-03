Nigeria: We Won This Election, We Will Explore All Legal and Peaceful Options to Reclaim Our Mandate - Obi

2 March 2023
This Day (Lagos)

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that he won the February 25, Presidential Election and he would prove it.

Addressing his first press conference since the election was held and results declared, Obi said he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed were committed to reclaiming the mandate given to them on February 25.

"We will explore all legal and peaceful options to reclaim our mandate. We won the election and we will prove it to Nigerians," he said.

He however pleaded for calm and peaceful conduct by his supporters and also encouraged his supporters to come out and vote on March 11 in the governorship and state assembly elections.

Wondering why those who aspire to lead would abuse, manipulate and distort the electoral process, Obi said "If you want to answer his excellency, the process through which you rise to office must be excellent.".

The press briefing is ongoing....

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.