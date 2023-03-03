Nigeria: Peter Obi Could Not Have Won Presidential Election - Atiku

2 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

Atiku said Mr Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, could not have gotten the constitutionally required spread needed to emerge president.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said Thursday that he believes his former ally turned opponent, Peter Obi, could not have won Saturday's presidential election.

Atiku said Mr Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, could not have gotten the constitutionally required spread needed to be declared president.

Apart from winning majority votes, a candidate is also expected to get 25 per cent of votes in at least 25 states to be declared the winner of the presidential election.

In his speech, Atiku acknowledged that Mr Obi's candidacy denied PDP votes from its traditional strongholds in the South-east and South-south regions but said victory in those regions cannot be sufficient for Mr Obi to be declared president.

Atiku spoke in Abuja at a press conference where he reiterated his party's position to reject the results of the presidential election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Atiku came second in the election behind APC's Bola Tinubu who emerged as the winner. Mr Obi came third in the election.

Each of the three major candidates, however, won in 12 states while Mr Tinubu was the only one that scored 25 per cent of votes in more than 24 states (he scored it in 30 states), a constitutional requirement to be declared the winner.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.