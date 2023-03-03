Nigeria/Uganda: Afcon U-20 - Nigeria's Flying Eagles Beat Uganda to World Cup Ticket

The team's qualification came after a hard-fought 1-0 win over their Uganda counterparts

Nigeria's U-20 national football team, the Flying Eagles, have qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup scheduled to hold in Indonesia later this year.

The team's qualification came after a hard-fought 1-0 win over their Uganda counterparts in the second quarterfinal game of the ongoing AFCON U-20 tournament in Egypt.

An unfortunate own goal by Uganda's Ibrahim Juma in the 30th minute proved to be the difference as Ladan Bosso's boys held on to the slim advantage until the final whistle.

Though not considered a powerhouse in African football, Uganda has been on the rise in recent years, reaching the final of the most recent AFCON U-20 tournament in Mauritania and finishing first in their group here in Egypt. In this light, the Flying Eagles coach had promised not to underrate them in Thursday's quarter-final contest.

Tense 90 minutes

The game at the 22,000-capacity Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia got off on a cautious note by both teams.

However, the Flying Eagles almost fell behind barely 10 minutes into the game when Uganda, with their first corner kick, came close to getting the opening goal from a header by Ivan Irinimbabazi, which produced a fine save by the Nigeria goalkeeper, and ensured the game stayed even.

The Flying Eagles had a free kick moments later and even though it was on target, there were little or no hassles for the Uganda goalkeeper.

The opening goal for Nigeria came on the half-hour mark when Uganda's Juba bundled the ball into his own net after Ibrahim Muhammad rattled the post with a thunderous shot and the ball deflected off Juma to give the Flying Eagles a precious lead.

While both teams had a couple of chances afterwards, the Flying Eagles were disciplined enough to keep their slim lead until the final whistle sounded.

While still chasing a record-extending eighth African title, the Flying Eagles' qualification for the U-20 World Cup is an enormous relief after the team's and coaching staff's hard work and dedication.

Good platform

Many great players have emerged from the tournament, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, and Paul Pogba, to name a few.

The U-20 World Cup is scheduled to hold in Indonesia from May 20 to June 12, 2023.

Apart from Nigeria's Flying Eagles, the Junior Teranga Lions are also through to the Cadet World Cup.