Nigeria: National Assembly Supplementary Election Will Hold After Governorship Poll - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that supplementary elections for Senate and House of Representatives would be held after the governorship election for March 11.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in a statement issued Thursday said the decision was reached at the commission's weekly meeting held Thursday.

He revealed that at the meeting, the commission deliberated on several issues, including the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Governorship and State Assembly elections and the pending elections in Enugu East Senatorial District and the Esan Central/Esan West and Igueben Federal Constituencies in Edo State.

Okoye reaffirmed that the Commission would conduct the re-scheduled elections in Enugu and Edo States on Saturday 11th March 2023 along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

He said: "The Commission is aware that in some Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies, Declarations and Returns were not made. The Commission is compiling the list of the affected constituencies. A date for supplementary elections will be fixed after the Governorship and State Assembly elections."

The Commission also assured Nigerians that the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday 11th March 2023 would hold as scheduled and all the processes and procedures leading to the election are being finalized.