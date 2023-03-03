Kenya: Weatherman Forecasts Delayed Start of Long Rains Season

2 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Service has warned of a delayed onset of the March to May long rains season.

The forecast is contained in the seasonal forecast, where the Weatherman is urging for optimal utilisation of the rainfall amounts that will be received in parts of the country.

According to the forecast released yesterday, normal to below-average rainfall is expected in the grain basket areas of the country.

The weatherman notes that there could be episodic rainstorms that could result into floods in the perennial flood-prone areas of the country.

Kenyans have been urged to begin adaptation measures and prepare ahead of the start of the rainfall season by purchasing large water tanks in order to harvest rain water when the rainfall season begins with the peak of the rains expected to be in April for most regions except over the Coastal Strip where the peak is expected in May.

The country has witnessed five failed rain seasons and is now heading for the sixth failed season of March to May long rains season.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.