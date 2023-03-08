Kenya Meteorological Department Says Rainfall Expected Over Few Areas in the Country

7 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted occasional rainfall over a few areas in the country starting Tuesday.

In a weekly forecast, Kenya Met said the areas expected to experience rainfall are the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, South Rift Valley, North Coast, and Southern parts of Garissa.

The forecast indicated that the rest of the country will be sunny and dry.

"High daytime temps (over 30°C) for most of the country, moderate temps (25-30°C) for Lake Victoria Basin, Central Rift Valley, and parts of Highlands East. Low night-time temps (less than 10°C) for some parts of Highlands East and North Rift Valley," the forecast shows.

Kenyans have however been cautioned to stay prepared for any weather changes.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.