Kenya Meteorological Department Says Rainfall Expected Over Few Areas in the Country

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted occasional rainfall over a few areas in the country starting Tuesday.

In a weekly forecast, Kenya Met said the areas expected to experience rainfall are the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, South Rift Valley, North Coast, and Southern parts of Garissa.

The forecast indicated that the rest of the country will be sunny and dry.

"High daytime temps (over 30°C) for most of the country, moderate temps (25-30°C) for Lake Victoria Basin, Central Rift Valley, and parts of Highlands East. Low night-time temps (less than 10°C) for some parts of Highlands East and North Rift Valley," the forecast shows.

Kenyans have however been cautioned to stay prepared for any weather changes.