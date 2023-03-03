Tanzania: Health Experts Advice On How to Prevent Hearing Loss

Mwanza — AS the World commemorates World Hearing Day today, the Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeon (ENT), Dr Samson Kichaba based in Bugando Lake Zonal Referral Hospital has pointed out that people staying in noise areas or using devices with high sound are at risk of suffering hearing disorder and loss.

Dr Kichaba who is also Acting Head ENT Department in the Lake Zone Referral Hospital, revealed that yesterday in an interview with Daily news.

The ENT specialist, who is also the coordinator of the ongoing hearing screening and treatment programme provided for free, attributed the hearing loss among youth as high volume sound while using earphone and any other devices such as radio, television with amplified high sound volume by sound speaker.

"You find that someone is listening to music, news or any program with high volume sound amplified by headphones or headset for a long time to the point that even the nearby person hears what he or she is following, this is harmful , it directly damages the ear," Dr Kichaba said.

He noted that 8 hours spent on listening or just staying to high volume endanger danger the ears, health and human hearing capability at large adding high volume above 80 decibles (db), a sound measuring unit can lead to noise induced hearing.

Furthermore, Dr Kichaba said even staying for a short time in a noise environment such as room and bars among others can also result in hearing damage known as phono trauma.

He mentioned other causes of hearing loss including birth known as congenital causes for example to a child born with low weight , when someone takes in medicine without any doctor or nurse prescription as well as prolonged illness or diseases to any person can also lead to hearing disorder.

Dr Kichaba noted that every ear medicine can cure specific hearing disorder urging citizens to be careful and contact hospitals for appropriate hearing medications.

He told the 'Daily News' that so far the Bugando Medical Centre that host the national event in collaboration with other ENT specialists across the country, including those from the Muhimbili National Hospital and the Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital, have received 230 people (for two days, between Tuesday and Wednesday) of which 75 people who undertook hearing check up, 40 were found with hearing disorders.

"The Minister for Health, Ms. Ummy Mwalimu is expected to grace the event in marking the country commemoration of World Hearing Day which is observed every year on March 3," he revealed.

A Mwanza resident, Ms Rehema Khamisi (40) said national commemoration for the World Hearing Day is necessary, as it brings many citizens to obtain free hearing checkup while getting awareness on ear health protection, she called fellow citizens to show up.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050 over one billion young adults are at risk of permanent hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices.