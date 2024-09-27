Seychelles' Parliament Adopts Motion to Make Sign Language Official Language

The National Assembly unanimously adopted a motion to designate Seychelles Deaf Language as an official national language, marking a significant milestone for the islands' hearing-impaired populationin.

The motion was brought forward by Regina Esparon, the Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS) elected member for Glacis, on behalf of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus, coinciding with the Deaf Week 2024.

During the session, members conveyed their solidarity with those suffering from hearing loss and their appreciation for the professionals and volunteers who serve this group. They pledged to keep improving the lives of people who are impacted.

In her presentation, Esparon emphasised that more than 1,000 people in Seychelles are deaf or have hearing loss and that the Association for Deaf People was established in 2005 to ensure that individuals can enjoy their rights without discrimination.

"Sign language is essential for communicating with deaf individuals, yet many are often deprived of this right, hindering their emotional and educational development. This exclusion limits their job opportunities and integration into society. By making Sign Language an official, we empower them to lead fulfilling lives," said Esparon.

She underlined the need to give deaf students access to sign language instruction and the right to a high-quality education in an inclusive setting.

Many deaf children around the world are not given access to their basic education and access to public services intended to support them is made more difficult by a lack of knowledge about sign language.

Esparon called for greater educational initiatives to accommodate all students with hearing problems up to the university level and demanded that sign language be used in media and organisations.

Under the direction of Anita Gardner, sign language is currently taught at Mont Fleuri, where students study a variety of disciplines, including home economics.

In support of the motion, every member from both parties, the other being United Seychelles (US), who spoke during the intervening period emphasised its advantages for people with hearing impairments as well as their rights to live normal lives in inclusive settings without being excluded because of their disability.

SNA spoke to Anita Gardner, chairperson of the Association for People with Hearing Impairment (APHI) who expressed her excitement about the motion's approval.

"This decision will finally align governmental policy to international standards. Seychelles has already signed conventions relating to the rights of people with disabilities, that state that Seychelles Sign Language must be recognised. This is a big achievement for the Association. It is a victory for people who are hearing impaired, where they may also feel equal with the same level of importance as everyone else," she said.

Gardner added that making Sign Language a national language would now mean so much more for the youth.

"Language is how we access information and education. It is their right to be recognised and to be able to contribute to society. Its inclusion in schools will be obligatory. Where kids will have the option to learn this language," she added.