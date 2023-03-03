Africa: Senegal U20 Coach Malick Daf Wants More After Semis Feat

Senegal coach Malick Daf says reaching the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations was the objective of his team but he wants more.

The Teranga Cubs beat Benin 1-0 at the Cairo International Stadium on Thursday afternoon to storm into the semi-finals and qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Senegal will be playing at their fourth FIFA U-20 World Cup following their appearances in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

"We faced a strong team who tried to put us under with the speed of their players but we changed our plan to overcome them," head coach Malick Daf said.

"We achieved the first and main goal of the tournament which was to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup but we have another goal which is to win the tournament."

The former U-17 coach was quick to switch focus to the semi-finals which he says is crucial.

"The next match is always the most important match," Daf emphasized.

"It doesn't matter who we will face in the semi-finals. Both teams are very strong and they have our full respect and appreciation."