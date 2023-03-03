Liberia: MC Caro Becomes Winners Inc. Brand Ambassador

3 March 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C Walker

Monrovia — Popular Liberian musical star Caroline Moore, who goes by the stage name MC Caro or King Caro, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Sports Betting Company and online gaming brand, Winners Incorporated.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the award-winning artist signed a one-year deal with Winners Incorporated to promote and brand the company. She is expected to add immense value to the betting company and promote it to her many followers.

Speaking at a short ceremony, MC Caro said she was impressed with the deal and considered it an honor to be the brand ambassador for Winners Inc. "I am excited about joining this family and will promote Winners Incorporated at all times," she said. "Thank you for trusting me with your brand. I join the biggest betting platform in Liberia, Winners Inc, as their newest brand ambassador."

MC Caro expressed her appreciation for God, her management team, blogs, fans, and everyone who has supported her over the years. She also pledged to improve the betting and gaming skills in Liberia by impacting Liberian youth through the betting company brand and her own brand as well.

Tito Balie, the Operation Manager of Winners Incorporated, said the management was satisfied and happy to welcome MC Caro to the Winners family. According to Balie, Winners looks forward to working with MC Caro for years, not just for the short term, to build the minds of the youth and empower them in Liberia.

