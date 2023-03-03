Liberia: Police Invites Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott, Members of Her Household for Questioning

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has called on Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott and other members of her household, Gertrude Newton, Rebecca Youdeh Wisner, and Alice Johnson, to aid with the police investigation into the attack on their home and the killing of Charloe Musu last Thursday night.

The police urged the occupants of the home to make themselves available at the headquarters of the LNP at 10 am today.

"Failure on their part to honor this invitation, the LNP will be left with no option but to take appropriate legal actions through the court of law," the LNP stated in a press release.

It can be recalled that the Inspector General of Police, Col. Patrick Sudue, told the Liberian Senate on Tuesday that Cllr. Scott had refused to provide a statement to the police since the incident occurred.

However, his assertion ran contrary to an earlier press release issued by the Police, which indicated that the former Chief Justice had informed police investigators during the preliminary investigation that a man who was part of a crew she hired to carry out some construction work at her residence remained hidden inside at the end of the workday, while his colleagues had retired for the day."

That police statement also indicated that the man whom the former Chief Justice said she had observed during the day looking somewhat "strange" attacked her family at night and killed one of her daughters when he was tackled.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Monrovia, Jefferson Koijee, along with the Deputy City Police Director, Varlee Tarlee, who were both accused by Cllr. Jerome Verdier of attempting to assassinate Cllr. Scott, honored the police invitation for questioning on Wednesday.

Mayor Koijee told journalists at the Police Headquarters that the claims were false and misleading. Furthermore, he announced that he was willing to relinquish all of his rights as Mayor to answer any questions posed by law enforcement agencies or courts.

"I feel very saddened over the loss of the daughter of the former Chief Justice. But I am innocent, and this is why I am willing to add US$5000 to the Police US$5000, making the total amount to US$10,000 for anyone who will bring the evidence or identify the real murderer of the little girl," the Mayor said.

Koijee noted that he led struggles in Liberia when he was a student leader, mainly in 2008 when little Angel Tokpah was found dead in the home of her guardians she lived with.

"This is why I have waived my right as Mayor to come and respond to the call of the Police. This effort is to ensure that whosoever the perpetrator is, that perpetrator must be revealed, and let justice be served. Police said US$5000 as a bounty for finding the culprit, but I say US$10,000. I will add US$5000 to the amount to find the doer," he emphasized.