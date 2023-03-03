Africa: Lone Star Win Drought in Southern Africa

Monrovia — The senior national football team of Liberia (Lone Star) is now getting prepared for a crunch fixture against South Africa Bafana Bafana on March 24 as they travel once more to the Southern African region for the tenth time.

The West African nation has over the years visit the South African region in several Afcon, World Cup qualifiers and a friendlies buy have managed three draws in Afcon qualifiers against Namibia in 1997 and 2013 and a draw with Botswana in a friendly in 2019.

Lone Star sustained six defeats on the road with 14 goals conceded.

On January 11, 1997, the Lone Star with a completely local based squad locked horns with the Brave Warriors of Namibia in a 1998 Afcon qualifier. The likes of Michael Wleh, Solomon Joe, Fofee Kamara, Edwin Appleton, Morris Potee, Eugene Gray, Aaron Pobleh, Peter Doe and other stars on the local scene held their Namibians counterparts to a goalless draw.

Three years later, it was the Lone Star known as "Weah XI" that lost to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 2-1 on December 3, 2000 at the First National Bank (FNB) stadium, the only time the Lone Star scored a goal in Southern Africa.

Liberian football writer and pundits Wleh Bedell is hope new Lone Star coach Ansu Keita can change the story for the good in favour of his country.

Two losses of 3-0 to Zimbabwe, 3-0 hammering by Angola, a Kalusha Bwalya freekick in the 1-0 loss to Zambia, 2-0 loss to Lesotho and 0-0 draw to Botswana are part of the tale of Lone Star misery in Southern Africa.

The Red White will on March 24, face a weighty test against the 1996 African champions; South Africa Bafana Bafana at the Orlando stadium in a Group K thriller in continuation of the Ivory Coast 2023 Afcon qualifier.

The visit by the Lone Star to South Africa later this month, brings back memories of the red, white and blue outfit visit to South Africa.

Playing without three key players including James Debbah, Oliver Makor and Frank Seator, the legendary George Weah as linchpin and Technical Director led the team in the crucial qualifier. After a goalless first half, the hosts raised their game and got a goal in the 49th minute through the then Premiership club Charlton Athletic hit-man Shaun Bartlett and the then United Arab Emirates cub Al Waddah frontman Phil Masinga made it 2-0 after 73 minutes, but King Weah and teammates fought back to get the life line which turned out to be the consolation through Prince Daye ten minutes to full time. In the dying minutes of the game, the Lone Star almost found the equalizer through the artistic Weah but South Africa's Goalkeeper Andre Arandse, was smart enough to sit on the ball to prevent the 1995 World footballer of the year and Ballon D'or winner from scoring.

Both Liberia and South Africa are without a point after losing to group leaders Morocco Atlas Lions 2-1 and 2-0 respectively with Morocco on top with six points from two games and South Africa and Liberia pointless after one game each. The Lone Star are bottom of the group with the Bafana Bafana second due to a go scored.

Under the Belgian Hugo Broos, the Bafana Bafana will be hoping to make amends this time to qualify after missing out at the last Afcon finals in Cameroon while the Lone Star under former National U-17 coach Ansumana Keita will be hoping to qualify for their first Afcon finals since 2002.

The return leg is on March 28 at the refurbished Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, a venue South Africa last visited on June 3, 2001 where they were held to a 1-1 draw.

Below is Lone Star Record in Southern African region

Jan.11,1997: Namibia 0 vs 0 Liberia

Dec.3,2000: South Africa 2 vs1

Liberia

Sept.4,2004: Zambia 1 vs 0 Liberia

Sept 4. 2011: Zimbabwe 3 vs 0 Liberia

June 16, 2013: Namibia 0 vs 0 Liberia

Sept.7,2013: Angola 3 vs 0 Liberia

June 1, 2014: Lesotho 2 vs 0 Liberia

June 11,2017: Zimbabwe 3 vs 0 Liberia

Sept.3,2019: Botswana 0 vs 0 Liberia