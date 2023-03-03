Liberia: Former NPP Veep Candidate Joins Grand Bassa Senatorial Race

Like in all other counties across the country, the Senatorial seat for Grand Bassa County is up for grasp with several citizens of the county expressively expressing their desire for the position.

One of several persons who have made his intention know is Dr. Q. Somah Paygai, a former Vice Presidential candidate on the ticket of the former ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Paygai, also a former Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), let the cat out of the bag during an interview with reporters in Buchanan and subsequently during a major talk show on Ableejay Radio and television.

According Dr. Paygai, who once served the state-run University of Liberia (UL) in different capacities, and also as Vice President for Administration at the faith-based African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU), his ascendancy at the Upper House of the Liberian Legislature will ensure full and proper representation of the county, thus enhancing economic growth and development.

"There is a need for full representation of the county at the Legislature and I am capable of doing so. It is my responsibility to share my knowledge so that better things come to this county. I am coming with a reservoir of knowledge that will help improve healthcare delivery, education and the social well-being of our people. This, I will not do alone; I will work collaborative with the rest of the team of the caucus. Our utmost desire is job creation," he stated.

Asked as to whether he would contest on the ticket of the NPP, he pointed out that all available options are opened and are being considered.

"What I am sure of is that I am considering to contest a leadership position in Grand Bassa, specifically the Senate. So I'm here to do a people to people survey to determine whatever move I will take, but for sure I will contest come what may. My decision has not been made of how am I going to contest; be it the NPP or not. This will be determined little by little," Dr. Paygai indicated.

When quizzed about how he feels about current Senator Jonathan Kaipay, he responded: "The Senator is doing his best, but there is a need to build upon what he has done. The people are in need of people who will advocate on their behalf. We want to ensure that Bassa students be the best citizens; engineers, doctors and so on, who will deliver our people. We want Bassa to be competitive in education, health, and human resource development. It is time that young people wake up and not through violent means. I want to call on the people of Bassa to do away with violence."