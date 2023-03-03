Liberia: Women Storm Capitol Building to Demand Justice for the Murdered Foster Daughter of Former Chief Justice Scott

Monrovia — Liberian Women dressed in all black on Thursday stormed the ground of the Capitol Building to call on their lawmakers to see that justice is served to former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott who lost her foster daughter during what is being considered an attempted assassination at her home in Brewerville City.

The women for most of the morning hours beseeched the ground of the Capitol Building as they called for the lawmakers to abandon session and hear their calls.

"No justice, no session, no justice, no session," the women chanted as they paraded through the entire compound of the Capitol Building.

At the start of the rally, a few lawmakers came out of their offices to receive the women's petition, but were turned down as the women insisted that all 103 Lawmakers come out to receive their petition.

Kula Fofana was one of the organizers of the rally. She was quick to frown on Montserrado County District #10 Lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah and another supporter of the opposition parties to not turn their peaceful rally into a political stunt.

After dislogding Representative Kolubah and his supporters, Madam Fofana told journalists that for too long the women of Liberia have been denied justice and peace.

She added that it is time that the government take concrete steps in getting justice for the death of the foster daughter of the former Chief Justice. She added that justice for one means justice for all.

"We are the women of Liberia and we are calling for justice. Our movement is a peaceful movement of all of the women of Liberia. Peace and justice for women are important. Our young women are dying so we are here to call on the government of Liberia through our legislature to take this matter to a logical conclusion," Madam Fofana said.

After spending the entire morning hours waiting, the Lawmakers finally came out in their numbers in the early afternoon hour.

The women, in their communication to the Legislature, said violence against women is a violation and a fundamental human right in Liberia.

In unison, the women said: "The war on women and girls must stop. Justice for Charloe Musu, justice for all. Let us stop all forms of violence against women and girls."

Senator J. Melton Teahjay from Sinoe County received the petition on behalf of the Senate while Nimba County District 4 Representative Gunpue L. Kargon received the petition on behalf of the House of Representatives.

Vote of Confidence Await Security Actors

In response to the women's petition, Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence praised the women for exercising their constitutional rights and at the same time threatened a vote of confidence in security actors.

The Grand Bassa County Senator told the women they have begun the process of oversight and they are planning to invite the Inspector of Police, and the Ministry of Justice including the entire joint security to session next Tuesday.

Senator Lawrance added: "We want you to know that Legislature can recommend a vote of no confidence. A vote of no confidence is on the table and we will present that next Tuesday. We want you to engage your Lawmakers to ensure that a vote of no confidence for those security actors."

LNP Invites Former Chief Justice and Her Home Occupants for Questioning

Also, the Liberia National Police late Thursday evening in a communication signed by Moses Carter, Head Press and Public Affairs of the Liberia National Police invited the former Chief Justice Scott, Gertrude Newton, Rebecca Youdeh Wisner and Alice Johnson for further questioning at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police in connection to the alleged armed robbery incident that took place at the home of the former Chief Justice which resulted to the untimely death of her foster daughter Charloe Musu on February 22, 2023.

The communication stated: "The LNP urges the former Chief Justice and all occupants of her home, as named above to avail themselves at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police not later than 10:00 AM tomorrow, Friday, March 3, 2023."

According to the release, failure on their part to honor this invitation, the LNP will be left with no option but to take appropriate legal actions through a court of law.

CDC Chairman Calls For Autopsy

Adding up, Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Chairman Mulbah Morlu speaking at the party headquarters in Congo Town said there is no justification for taking any citizen's life.

According to Chairman, his party will not sit allay and watch the murderers go scot-free.

He said CDC will not play any lip service toward the incident. Morlu added that

in the face of the different speculations being thrown out, especially from members of the opposition the CDC is seeking that autopsy be carried out on the deceased.

"We are calling on the government through the Ministry of Justice and all relevant entities that autopsy be carried on know the happening leading to the demise of our daughter and sister," CDC Chairman said.

Morlu disclosed that the mighty Coalition for Democratic Change has declared one week of mourning and at the same advocates for justice for the late Charloe Musu.