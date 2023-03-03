Liberia: House Passes Bill Granting Status for Gbarpolu County Community College

2 March 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By New Republic Liberia

Esau J. Farr — The House of Representatives (HOR) has passed a bill calling for the establishment of the Gbarpolu County Community College.

The decision to grant the Gbarpolu's County Community College, through legislation was taken Tuesday, February 28, 2023 by the Plenary of the House of Representatives.

It followed a report from the House's Committee on Education to the Plenary of the 54th Legislature craving the indulgence of members of that august body to see reason and grant status to the establishment of the Gbarpolu County Community College (GCCC).

Following the reading of the committee's report to the plenary by the Secretariat of the of Representatives, members of that august body unanimously voted for the passage of the legislative instrument in the interest of the growing number of students who graduate from high school every academic year.

Members of that Lower House argued that it was unfair for citizens of that western county of Liberia not to have access to higher education.

Some argued that it was a violation of the rights of citizens and residents of the county not to have higher institutions of learning as it has been done in other counties.

This, they said causes some of the youths of the county to be deprived of higher education because most of them do not have the opportunity to travel or live in neighboring counties or move to Monrovia in search of higher education.

The bill has now been sent to the Liberian Senate for concurrence and possible passage.

Shortly after the passage of the bill by the House of Representatives, the chief proponent of the bill, Gbarpolu County Representative, Alfred Koiwood, expressed joy over the passage of the legislative instrument.

The Gbarpolu County lawmaker told assigned Legislative reporters that he was happy that his dream of helping to grant status for the establishment of a community college for Gbarpolu was realized.

He meanwhile used the opportunity and called on members of the Liberian Senate to do due diligence to the instrument by concurring with the House of Representatives for the passage of the bill seeking to grant Gbarpolu County a Community College status.

More than ten (10) years ago, former Liberian President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, under the doctrine of checks and balances as well as the issue of three but coordinated branches of the Liberian government, the immediate past former President of Liberia managed and passed the Community Colleges Bill thus giving opportunities to citizens in rural Liberia to have access to higher education.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.