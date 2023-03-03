Nigeria: PDP Open to Forming Alliance With Labour Party's Peter Obi - Atiku

Presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar said the PDP is open to forming an alliance with the Labour Party, LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Atiku disclosed this while speaking at a press conference on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential candidate has accused INEC of shattering the dreams and aspirations of Nigerians with its shoddy conduct of the polls.

He said, "Having consulted with leaders of our party who are seated here with me and Nigerians from different walks of life, I have concluded that the processes and outcome of the presidential and national elections on Saturday were grossly flawed by every single material and as such, must be challenged by all of us," he declared.

According to the former vice president, the presidential election presented Nigeria and Nigerians an opportunity for a reset but claimed that INEC "failed woefully."

Atiku said that the electoral umpire's failure was attested to by both local and international observers.

The PDP standard bearer wondered why the commission was in a haste to declare the result of the election, calling the process "a rape of democracy."

He noted that this was not the legacy the Muhammed Buhari-led regime wished to leave behind for Nigerians, adding that it is not late for Buhari to make a U-turn.

Atiku said the poll was not about him but about the future of the Nigerian youths, calling on the youths to conduct themselves well.

He said the party's lawyers had started studying relevant with a view to offering advice.

Similarly, the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said Atiku won the poll.

"Our party and its presidential candidate have commenced an action for legal redress to reclaim our victory in the 2023 presidential election," he added.