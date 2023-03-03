Liberia: Korijee Urges Nimbaians to Use Sport to Unite Citizens

2 March 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Melvin Zawolo Doloquee

The Secretary General, of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, (CDC) and Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Tamba Koijee has called on Citizens of Nimba County to use sport as means of unifying the county and fostering peace.

Koijee mentioned that disunity undermines the progress and development of any nation.

He urged the residents to engage in self-help ventures that will lead to the transformation of the county.

The Monrovia City Mayor was well received by the Residents and they thanked him for the level of development taking place in the county that is being engineered by the Central Government.

Mayor Korijee made these remarks, recently in Nimba County during a sports tournament, held in the county recently.

Also speaking, Nimba County Superintendent Nelson Korquoi thanked the ruling party's Secretary General for selecting Ganta to be one of the places for the event.

For his part, Businessman, Tomah Sei Floyd extended thanks to Government for the organization of such an event.

He challenged the young people to get involved in the developmental drive of their county.

