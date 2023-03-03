Liberia: World Maritime University Recognizes Liberia's Fisheries DG Glassco and Others

The Director-General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, Madam Emma Metieh Glassco, has been recognized for her immense efforts initiated to transform the country's fishery sector.

Authorities of the World Maritime University on Thursday, February 23, 2023 recognized the Liberian Maritime and Fisheries Professional Emma Glassco and several other alumnae of the University for their genuine contributions to their various maritime and fisheries sectors.

A dispatch from the World Maritime University states that Madam Emma Metieh Glassco and other outstanding and efficient alumnae of the institution were honored.

The World Maritime University recognition of Madam Emma Metieh Glassco and other alumnae comes during the celebration of its 40th anniversary.

According to the World Maritime University, Madam Glassco obtained her Master of Science (MSc) in Maritime Affairs in 2017 with an emphasis in Ocean Sustainability Governance and Management from the World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmo, Sweden, where she extensively covered the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and other related maritime courses modules such as International Maritime law and Policy, Multilateral Diplomacy and Negotiations, etc.

She also obtained a diploma in Ocean Governance and Sustainable Fisheries Management in Australia from the Australia National University (ANU). At ANU she was afforded an opportunity to visit Rhodes University in Mauritius, East Africa, where she participated in training on Sustainable Fisheries Management.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a maritime professional, Madam Glassco served her Internship at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Headquarters, London, United Kingdom where she was privileged to serve internship as a National Observer at high-level international conventions working sessions such as, the 71st session of the Maritime Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) organized by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the 67th session of the Technical Cooperation Committee (TCC) organized by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as well as the Abidjan Convention COP12 in Ivory Coast, West Africa.

Moreover, her presence as CEO at NaFAA, over the years attracted several international supports, including the signing of a fisheries grant agreement between Liberia and Japan in October 2019 for the donation of 400 Yamaha motorized engines to Liberian Artisanal Fishermen.

At that time the NaFAA Boss declared that the donation will lead to a tremendous decrease in physical losses (spoilage) and an astronomical increase in economic gains. In April of (2020), another significant step was taken by the Glassco leadership to make sure that the entity meets international standards through the setting up of a Fisheries Competent Laboratory.

During the inauguration of this modern equipment, the NaFAA Director-General disclosed that all is set for the setting up and subsequent operation of a fisheries competent laboratory (Post-Harvest and Quality Assurance) as the state-of-the-art Laboratory equipment has arrived in Monrovia under the Icelandic project.