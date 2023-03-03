Ghana: The Ghana National Household Registry Holds Data Dissemination Tour

The Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) is holding a data dissemination tour for some Technical Officers in the Upper West Region.

The objective is to promote the wide use of data for public policy planning and management, research, and development in the areas of social protection.

The move is also to share excerpts of findings from previous data collection exercises among others.

This complements one of the core mandates of the GNHR to disseminate data collected by the Registry to stakeholders across the country.

The GNHR was established and operationalized to serve as a data hub for harmonizing social interventions across the country.

The primary goal of GNHR is to increase understanding of poverty and vulnerability issues by strengthening Social Protection policies at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.