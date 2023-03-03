Ghana: The Ghana National Household Registry Holds Data Dissemination Tour

2 March 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Nimako

The Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) is holding a data dissemination tour for some Technical Officers in the Upper West Region.

The objective is to promote the wide use of data for public policy planning and management, research, and development in the areas of social protection.

The move is also to share excerpts of findings from previous data collection exercises among others.

This complements one of the core mandates of the GNHR to disseminate data collected by the Registry to stakeholders across the country.

The GNHR was established and operationalized to serve as a data hub for harmonizing social interventions across the country.

The primary goal of GNHR is to increase understanding of poverty and vulnerability issues by strengthening Social Protection policies at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.