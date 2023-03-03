Rwanda: Burundi Seeks to Learn From Rwanda's Cricket Success Story

2 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The president of the newly-formed Burundian Cricket Federation, John-Clinton Nsengiyumva, says they want to follow the success story of Rwanda in the sport.

Nsengiyumva is convinced that Rwanda has made giant strides in the cricket game and which has also been a tool to foster unity which the Burundians want to emulate.

"Like Rwanda, Burundi has experienced civil wars and ethnic conflicts over the years. But now kids from different backgrounds find themselves in a cricket club, play together, have fun and ultimately become brothers and sisters thanks to this beautiful game," said Nsengiyumva during the official inauguration of the cricket federation.

"I think that cricket can not only rebuild our social life but also teach players new life skills and help them succeed in life," he added.

"My dream is to take cricket to all corners of the country, make it the second most popular and practiced game in Burundi after soccer. We want to produce competitive national teams for both men and women and help youths earn an income and a living through playing cricket at a professional level," He further noted.

Rwanda has established itself among the best cricket nations in Africa thanks to impressive strides that the country achieved in the game for the past two decades. Their efforts paid dividends after the country qualified for the recently-concluded ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup that took place in South Africa.

Nsengiyumva, who holds both Burundian and Canadian citizenships, developed interest in the sport through some Indians and Pakistani friends.

He was elected first president of the Burundian Cricket Association days after the body was in January approved and authorized to conduct and carry on Cricket activities in Burundi by the government.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.