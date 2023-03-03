Ghana: MESTI, MOE to Reward Best Climate Change Teacher - Dr Kwaku Afriyie

2 March 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Richard Aniagyei

The winner of the maiden 2023 Climate Change and Green Economy Teacher Award will join the Ghana delegation to the International Climate Change Conference in Dubai (COP28) in November 2023.

This award was initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Integration (MESTI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to motivate teachers to be climate change advocates in their schools.

The Minister for Environment, Science and Technology and Innovation disclosed this at the launch of this year's climate change and green economy week on Tuesday in Accra.

He noted that the award scheme, which is one of the activities for this year's climate change and green economy week celebration, was developed through the MESTI/EPA integration of Climate Change and Green Economy into the school curricula programme.

The Minister further stated that the 2023 climate change and green economy week celebration would bring together a wide range of public and private sector actors across Ghana and the rest of the World.

"The Ministry stands ready, to seek the support of the general public to build up and maintain the momentum of climate education and public awareness on climate change after the launch," he added.

Dr Afriyie announced that other activities earmarked for the week-long celebration scheduled for 27th to 31st March 2023 include public education, youth dialogue, conference and awards, and dinner night.

"During the period, the MESTI and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), together with their partners, would sensitise the public and create awareness on climate change," he said.

The Climate Change & Green Economy Week was first celebrated in Ghana in 2016 as part of the implementation of the National Climate change and Green Economy Learning Strategy.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.