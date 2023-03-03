Ghana: MESTI, MOE to Reward Best Climate Change Teacher - Dr Kwaku Afriyie

The winner of the maiden 2023 Climate Change and Green Economy Teacher Award will join the Ghana delegation to the International Climate Change Conference in Dubai (COP28) in November 2023.

This award was initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Integration (MESTI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to motivate teachers to be climate change advocates in their schools.

The Minister for Environment, Science and Technology and Innovation disclosed this at the launch of this year's climate change and green economy week on Tuesday in Accra.

He noted that the award scheme, which is one of the activities for this year's climate change and green economy week celebration, was developed through the MESTI/EPA integration of Climate Change and Green Economy into the school curricula programme.

The Minister further stated that the 2023 climate change and green economy week celebration would bring together a wide range of public and private sector actors across Ghana and the rest of the World.

"The Ministry stands ready, to seek the support of the general public to build up and maintain the momentum of climate education and public awareness on climate change after the launch," he added.

Dr Afriyie announced that other activities earmarked for the week-long celebration scheduled for 27th to 31st March 2023 include public education, youth dialogue, conference and awards, and dinner night.

"During the period, the MESTI and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), together with their partners, would sensitise the public and create awareness on climate change," he said.

The Climate Change & Green Economy Week was first celebrated in Ghana in 2016 as part of the implementation of the National Climate change and Green Economy Learning Strategy.