Ghana: Deputy Lands Minister Touts Ghana's Mining Successes At Bradford University, UK

2 March 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Irene Wirekoaa Osei

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Mines, Mr George Mireku Duker, has disclosed that the mining sector particularly gold, brought a total of 6.6 billion dollars to the country through export earnings in 2022.

The Deputy Minister, who was speaking to the press on the sidelines of a lecture at the University of Bradford on the theme, "Resource Governance, Perspectives in Africa, the Case of Ghana's Gold Industry," said the figure reflects corporate taxes, local content supplies and services, and actual export earnings.

Mr Duker explained that Ghana was aspiring to become a mining hub in Africa as the country is the second largest producer of gold in Africa and illustrated the industry's impact on Ghana's economy and the socioeconomic lives of its citizens, particularly those in mining communities.

Mr Duker also highlighted Ghana's mining industry, outlining some Medium-Long Term Economic Drivers initiated by the government to maximize the benefits of mineral exploitation in the country.

