Liberia: Weah Visits City of Hope

Yesterday, February 28, 2023, the Liberian Leader, President George M. Weah paid a walked-in visit at the Clar Hope Foundation in Marshall, Margibi County.

The visit, according to Deputy Presidential Secretary Smith Toby, was for the President to see the level of work being done by the First Lady, Clar Marie Weah at her foundation.

Post-cast from the Executive Mansion's live Facebook page showed President Weah and his wife walking through a compound full of blue houses.

Explaining as the Liberian Leader toured the compound, Toby mentioned that President Weah had gone with his wife to get a firsthand level of work accomplished at the foundation.

Sekou Kalasco Damaro, President Weah's Special Assistant said the work done by first lady Weah speaks to her meekness and willingness to help the people of Liberia.

According to him, the Foundation will host hundreds of children for the purpose of rehabilitation and to provide them with different sets of useful skills that will help them.

The post cast from within had a mini football pitch, basketball court, an auditorium, indoor swimming pool.

The facilities are meant and intended for recreational purposes for those who will benefit from the foundation.

Clar Hope Foundation is the brainchild of Madam Weah to help less fortunate and disadvantaged women and girls.

It was established in 2018 in her drive to help Liberians move towards prosperity and in support of her husband's developmental roadmap, the "Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, PAPD."