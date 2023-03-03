Sierra Leone Electoral Body in Liberia to Provide Technical Support to Liberia BVR

A two-man technical delegation from the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) is in Liberia to share the experience with the National Elections Commission (NEC) and provide technical support on the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) System.

NEC, through its Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah, requested assistance from the Chairman of ECSL, under the Economic Commission of Network of Elections Commissions of West Africa (ECONEC) Information Sharing Agreement, in preparation for the roll-out of the 2023 BVR exercise on 20 March.

According to an NEC statement, Mr. Jusufu Henry Swaray, Director of Data Management and Voters Roll of ECSL, the delegation will mainly be engaged with the Data Center and will be sharing templates and other information useful for the smooth implementation of the NEC BVR system.

Mr. Swaray said ECSL is glad to support Liberia's migration from Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) to BVR, which, he noted, is a more globally accepted and modern electoral system.

The NEC's statement issued on Tuesday said, the delegation, which will be in Liberia for five days, also includes Aiah Quiwa, Assistant Director for Administration of ECSL.

The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone has successfully used Biometric Voter Registration in 2012, 2018, and, 2022 elections, and Liberia is poised to make maximum use of its experience for a successful BVR system in Liberia.