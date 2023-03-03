Liberia: MCC Police Director Disrobe of Firearm

Col. Thomas G. Garwo, Chief of Director of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), is said to have been stripped of his firearm by the Liberia National Police (LNP) for carrying a gun without a license.

Even though Col. Garwo has received firearms training, the organization where he works is not authorized by Liberian Law to carry firearms.

Telleh was brought before the Liberia National Police for questioning by Garwo, along with Mayor Jefferson Koijee and other Authorities of MCC.

After several hours of their stay, Garwo and other MCC's Officials emerged from the Police Headquarters, but this time he was not carrying the gun he has been carrying.

He was tight-lipped when journalists questioned him about why he was never in possession of the firearm.

Garwo refused to explain where the arm was but police source said that it was taken by the LNP.

Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean charged Monrovia City Police with having unregistered "firearms" in the nation on February 9, 2023.

He stated to the Liberian Senate that carrying a weapon while on duty is against the law and unprofessional for any City Police officer.

Minister Dean made these comments in response to Nimba County Senator, Prince Johnson's complaint that Mayor Jefferson Koijee and his staff may have firearms in their possession to the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC).

However, the mission of the Monrovia City Police, which was established by a Legislative Act on July 19, 1973, is to guarantee that Monrovia is a crime-free and environmentally friendly city by ensuring that investors, citizens, and visitors are protected through public safety and effective law enforcement.

The Monrovia City Police Department (MCPD) also has a crucial responsibility to play in preserving public safety and upholding all people's rights while enforcing local laws and regulations.

Additionally, the department is in charge of fostering a strong sense of community ownership and participation through a successful Community Policing Program, ensuring that all residents, visitors, and commercial establishments within the MCC's boundary are protected and making the most of the opportunities therefrom to improve the quality of life.

It also provides internal security for the Monrovia City Corporation's facilities and staff, and support in other internal functions as well as responsible to ensure that the MCC is sustained through the provision of regular enforcement support during revenue collection or enforcement.

Minister Dean said: "Distinguished Senator, let me be clear that I am not in the know about anything of such but I can assure you that we will look into your concern and arrest the situation."

"Because I want to be sure that the MCC is not part of those institutions that are allowed to carry arms.

"Again, I say it is unfortunate and I can assure you all Senators that we will look into the matter and address the situation in the soonest possible time but again, that should be done with a proper written complaint," Minister Dean added.