Liberia: 'Maryland County Education System Needs More Improvement'

Maryland County Senatorial Aspirant and former Deputy Education Minister, Mr. Henriquene Wilson mentioned that the educational system of Maryland County needs serious improvement.

Delivering his keynote address, during the 58th Induction Ceremony of the Pleebo High School, the former Deputy Education Minister indicated that it is about time that citizens elect someone who is passionate about the transformation of the county.

According to him, the county has been poorly represented over years by lawmakers of the county.

The former Deputy Minister of Education indicated that he has lived with the people of the county and has observed the challenges in the educational sector of the county.

The induction, ceremony, which took place recently brought together several officials, including the District Educational Officer, the National Teachers Association, (NTAL) Maryland Chapter, the Pleebo Student Union (PSU), the Alumni Associations of the Institution, including Students from different learning Institutions in the district and among others.

Mr. Wilson vowed that if elected as Senator of Maryland County, he will focus on the improvement in the educational sector of the country.

He noted that emphasis will be placed on teachers with the requisite credentials.

Mr. Wilson pointed out that during his tenure as Deputy Minister, he made significant conditions aimed at improving the educational sector of Liberia.

The Senatorial Aspirant promised to provide technical support to the educational sector of the county, including the provision of laptops and other educational supplies.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Education Minister and Senatorial Aspirant urged the students to support his senatorial ambition.

He cautioned the students of the institution, most especially, first-time voters to get involved in the registration processes.

