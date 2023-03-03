Nigeria: Oil Explosion Kills Many in Rivers

The police have confirmed the incident.

An explosion from a crude oil tapping point has killed many people, including women, in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday in Rumuekpe community, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, has confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mrs Iringe-Koko did not disclose the cause of the incident and the number of victims. She said the police would soon issue a statement on the incident.

Details later.....