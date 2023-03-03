Liberia: China Union to Restart Mining Activities in Liberia

3 March 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Montserrado County Superintendent Florence F. Brandy has revealed that Chinese multi-billion-dollar iron ore mining company, China Union has written a letter expressing its willingness to restart mining activities in Liberia, despite going bankrupt in 2015.

It can be recalled that the Chinese company allegedly closed due to the Covid 19 pandemic coupled with unfavorable price of a metric ton of iron ore on the world market at that time.

Making the disclosure Thursday, March 2, 2022, at MICAT's regular press briefing on Capitol Hill, Madam Brandy pointed out that the company had promised to give four million US dollars to develop three counties in Liberia: Montserrado, Margibi, and Bong.

However, she pointed out that it is still unclear which county will take a higher share of the money.

She added that the reason why Montserrado's name has been mentioned is because of the railroad which will be used to transport the iron ore from Bong. The raid road passes through Montserrado.

She explained that upon the availability of the money in question, there will be a meeting comprising members of the 17 districts in the county to set up a new county council.

Supt. Brandy added that the county council will craft a resolution and based on that evaluate a project which will develop the county.

She concluded by showering praises on President Weah for improving the markets for local women and business owners in the county.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.