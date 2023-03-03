Africa: How Africa Serves As America's Biological Landfill - Report

The United States is deliberately implementing military-biological programme in countries that depend on it politically and economically, especially African countries, a report by Russian military intelligence has said.

It said the population of these countries becomes the object of extremely dangerous experiments without being able to protest, for the USA, such studies are much cheaper and do not carry reputational risks.

According to the report, in Ukraine, American biologists involved socially unprotected segments of the population, patients of psychiatric hospitals and military personnel in the tests.

It said the U.S. government invests in the study of deadly diseases and with that approach, ensures the secrecy of the research and absence of consequences in cases of emergency.

"Any cases of intentional or accidental leakage of pathogens of dangerous diseases are disguised as natural outbreaks and eliminated by controlled sanitary and epidemiological institutions. The US Department of Defence attracts a number of contractors in advance and formally appoints local healthcare institutions responsible for conducting research in order to hide their participation in projects.

"Despite the difficulties that arise, the US Department of Defence continues to expand its military biological projects. According to the new strategy for countering biological threats published on October 18, 2022, in the near future, the Pentagon plans to spend $88 billion on research around the world.

"The countries on the borders of Russia and China, as well as the African continent, are of the greatest interest to the American defense department. The motives for the choice remain the same: the population of Africa is completely defenseless, and no international organization will be able to hold the Pentagon accountable.

"We must not forget that in Africa, US military biologists have been actively studying Ebola, Zika, and monkey pox viruses. The local population was also involved in the experiments. All the Pentagon's work in this area has been accompanied by significant outbreaks of these diseases, including those that go beyond the borders of the region. Despite this, the United States plans to expand the network of biological laboratories on the African continent, which may lead to new bio-threats.

"Biological research in the USA is often accompanied by various accidents and emergencies. Thus, the publication "Intercept" published information about more than five thousand such cases, of which more than two hundred could cause serious consequences. The reason for this was violations of basic biosafety rules, failures of ventilation systems and equipment, as well as the desire of managers to hide the facts of leaks and inside laboratory infections.

"At the same time, American biologists are conducting the most dangerous research. In October 2022, an experiment was conducted at Boston University to enhance the pathogenic properties of the omicron strain coronavirus. The resulting upgraded version turned out to be 80% more deadly than the original virus, while simultaneously becoming immune to existing vaccines," it said.

The report further noted that the danger posed by such experiments exceeds the possible scientific benefit by several orders of magnitude, and more alarming, American virologists are freely engaged in such experiments without the need to report and coordinate their actions with any regulatory authorities.