Africa: 5th Edition of 'Made-in-Africa Conference' Set to Come Off in Accra

BCA Leadership, a pan-Afri­can leadership organisation on a mission to transform Africa through leadership, will or­ganise the 5th edition of its annual 'Made-in-Africa Conference' in Accra, Ghana, for the first time.

Since its beginning, the confer­ence has been hosted in Kigali, Rwanda. The second and third editions were virtual, the fourth took place in Zambia last year, and the fifth will take place on June 14 and 15, 2023 in Accra, Ghana.

The conference is an annual inaugural gathering of African company owners and executives, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and their Direct Reports, Managing Directors (MDs), Board Executives and Public Sector Leaders.

It will be held under the theme 'Making Africa Work for Africans: Collaborations and Partnerships'.

The two-day hybrid conference aims to inspire and support leader­ship development among African leaders, promote intra-Africa trade and collaboration, and boost pro­ductivity and production of goods and services in Africa.

Dr Modupe Taylor-Pearce, Chief Executive Officer of BCA Leadership, on commenting on the need for a learning conference such as MLC for African leaders, said that now was the moment for African leaders to unify and fight for the greater welfare of the African continent.

"For far too long, Africans have waited for someone else to come and fix our continent. We have waited for the British, the French, the Germans, the Americans, or the Canadians, and lately for the Chinese. None of these groups are ever going to love our continent the way that we love our continent. African problems will be solved by African leaders collaborating with each other to devise solutions; the solutions to African problems are already in Africa," he said.

Dr Taylor-Pearce said, "MLC is a conference for civil service lead­ers and elected officials; for small business owners and corporate leaders; for community leaders and NGO leaders; because all of us share one thing: we are all people whose decisions impact the lives of others.