Ghana: 5-Year Public Health Workforce Strategic Plan Launched

In a bid to better respond to emerging public health threats, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has launched a strategic plan to guide the restructuring of Ghana's health workforce.

The document, to be imple­mented over the next five years, would ensure that there is better coordination between human, an­imal and environmental health to ensure a healthier population.

It would, among others, guide the equitable recruitment, distri­bution, progression and possible exit of health workers across all sectors, for the country to remain on course in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and other global health targets.

Launching the "Public Health Workforce Strategic Plan" in Accra yesterday, a Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, said the plan was consistent with the government's vision to ensure that Ghanaians enjoy healthy and productive lives in a healthy envi­ronment.

In line with the "One Health Concept," the strategy, she said, would also guide health training institutions and health-allied agen­cies to know exactly how many health workers should be produced per cadre for optimal health of the populace.

"Inability to implement this plan would be detrimental to the health needs of the people of Ghana and so, I implore all agencies and institutions to ensure that the doc­ument is utilised in their various areas," she urged.

Ms Mensah expressed the min­istry's commitment to monitoring the implementation of targets un­der the plan to respond to public health emergencies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said the strategic plan emphasised the multi-disciplinary nature to public health response.

"Environmental, animal and human health, water and sanita­tion, local government all come together.

"We have a live experience with COVID-19 where we realise that we couldn't work alone but work with others to achieve outcomes. COVID-19 forced us together and moving forward, we want to main­tain and strengthen that collabora­tion," he said.

Clinical Epidemiologist and Se­nior Lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Public Health, Professor Ernest Kenu, in an overview of the plan said it would help put a stop to the situation where health-related efforts were done in silos.

"During the 2017 Joint External Evaluation, Ghana had a low score in health workforce strategy but based on this document it will help address that gap and put all efforts related to health into a consolidat­ed one to be tracked, reviewed and reported on annually," he noted.