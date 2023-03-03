Ghana: Suvinil Paint Supports Tennis Clubs in Ashanti Region

3 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Suvinil Paint, a world class brand of paint supplied by Nesstra Ghana Limited has donated substantial buckets of its products to selected clubs in the Ashanti region.

It forms part of the company's infrastructure support initiative by the organisers of the Ashanti Tennis Open Championship, Tentrio Consult, under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation.

It's the company's sponsorship package for the upcoming 2023 Ashan­ti Open tennis championship.

Making the presentation at the 4 Garrison Officers' Mess Tennis Club, the Ashanti Region Sales Manager for Nesstra Ghana Limited, Mr Osei Kwaku Jnr, who represented Mr Joe Ampem Darko, the Head of Commu­nication at Nesstra Ghana Limited, endorsed the tennis championship as one of the major events on the sport­ing calendar in the region.

He said, "the annual event has be­come synonymous with high gathering patrons of the tennis community, and middle- and high-income individuals in the nation. It was therefore a plea­sure for Suvinil Paints to support the clubs within the region towards their resurfacing and development of their infrastructure as part of preparatory works for the 2023 edition of the championship in December."

Receiving the paints on behalf of the three clubs - 4 Garrison Officers' Mess Tennis Club, Ashanti Tennis Club and Asamu J, Tennis & Fitness Centre, the President of 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club, Mr. Benja­min Brayie Edusei, expressed gratitude to the company for the support.

He commended the organisers for the initiative as well as the Ghana Tennis Federation for its continuous support to the region and clubs.

The 2023 Ashanti Open tennis championship and Carols Night will be held on December 11-17, 2023.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.