Ghana: Suvinil Paint Supports Tennis Clubs in Ashanti Region

Suvinil Paint, a world class brand of paint supplied by Nesstra Ghana Limited has donated substantial buckets of its products to selected clubs in the Ashanti region.

It forms part of the company's infrastructure support initiative by the organisers of the Ashanti Tennis Open Championship, Tentrio Consult, under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation.

It's the company's sponsorship package for the upcoming 2023 Ashan­ti Open tennis championship.

Making the presentation at the 4 Garrison Officers' Mess Tennis Club, the Ashanti Region Sales Manager for Nesstra Ghana Limited, Mr Osei Kwaku Jnr, who represented Mr Joe Ampem Darko, the Head of Commu­nication at Nesstra Ghana Limited, endorsed the tennis championship as one of the major events on the sport­ing calendar in the region.

He said, "the annual event has be­come synonymous with high gathering patrons of the tennis community, and middle- and high-income individuals in the nation. It was therefore a plea­sure for Suvinil Paints to support the clubs within the region towards their resurfacing and development of their infrastructure as part of preparatory works for the 2023 edition of the championship in December."

Receiving the paints on behalf of the three clubs - 4 Garrison Officers' Mess Tennis Club, Ashanti Tennis Club and Asamu J, Tennis & Fitness Centre, the President of 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club, Mr. Benja­min Brayie Edusei, expressed gratitude to the company for the support.

He commended the organisers for the initiative as well as the Ghana Tennis Federation for its continuous support to the region and clubs.

The 2023 Ashanti Open tennis championship and Carols Night will be held on December 11-17, 2023.