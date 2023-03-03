Ghana: Former Rector of GIJj Dr Dzisah Wins Court Case ...'His Appointment Termination Was Wrong, Unlawful'

The High Court in Accra on Wednes­day, ruled that the removal of Dr Wil­berforce S. Dzisah, as the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), was wrong and unlawful.

Consequently, the court, presid­ed over by Justice Frank Aboagye Rockson, directed that, he be paid all his entitlements at the current bank interest rate for the remain­der of his unexpired fixed term as Rector of the GIJ.

The court further directed the defendants to pay Dr Dzisah, the plaintiff, additional six-month salary at the prevailing interest rate.

Justice Frank Aboagye Rockson also ordered the GIJ to pay Dr Dzisah his additional responsibility allowance of 20 per cent as the Di­rector of the Graduate School from 2013-2017 with interest.

The court stated that his withheld responsibility and entertainment al­lowances for July-December 2016 as Rector as well as research and book allowances for 2017 be paid to him at the current bank interest rate.

Additionally, the court awarded GH¢25,000 against the defendants.

In March 2018, the Govern­ing Council of the GIJ, asked Dr Dzisah to proceed on leave over some allegations levelled against him without recourse to the GIJ Statutes and the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Dr Dzisah sued the GIJ in order to clear himself of the allegations levelled against him.

The defendants filed a response, but abandoned allegations of procurement infractions levelled against the former GIJ Rector.

Prof. Ansu-Kyeremeh, the then Chairman of Council told the court that they (Governing Council) had no report indicting the plaintiff, but the Council collectively decided to get rid of him (Dr Dzisah).