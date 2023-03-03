Ghana: 'Olympics Tactically Superior to Hearts'

3 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Bismark Ko­bi-Mensah, says Oly's 1-0 victory over Hearts on Wednesday was as a result of his tactical superior­ity over that of the Phobians.

Great Olympics inflicted a painful 1-0 victory over Hearts on Wednesday's week 19 clash of the betPawa Ghana Premier League via a 52nd minute penalty convert­ed by Samuel Ashie Quaye.

The Phobian's fifth defeat of the sea­son proved to be what halted an otherwise poor run of the Wonder Club, which climbed to 11th position with Hearts dropping to sixth

In his post-match comments, Coach Kobi-Mensah said, Oly was tactical­ly stronger and much disciplined on the night, adding that, "that gave them the upper hand in the tie."

"We were tactically strong, disciplined and kept our shape. We frustrated them, allowed them to have more of the ball. That made it very difficult for them to penetrate our defence."

"In the end, we had our moment; we took it through the penalty and that was it."

According to Coach Koby-Mensah, the players played to his instructions, played with enthusiasm, momentum, creating solidarity among and between the players."

"I took charge of the team just a week ago, but we've done a lot at training and the players have adopted very fast. That paid off in the game today."

Hearts, he said, remain a good side with quality players, but one has to work harder and play above themselves to get over them like we did today (Wednesday)."

The former Karela United gaffer, however noted that his side was not yet there, adding that a lot needed to be done to compete for a top four match.

"We have a lot of work to do; the fitness of the players must improve and questioned why players' stamina should at such a level when matches have been played."

