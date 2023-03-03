Ghana: No Plan to Vie for FA Presidency - Fianoo

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, has ruled out plans to contest for president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) anytime soon.

The GFA will hold its next elec­tion this year to elect a new chief, who will steer the affairs of the association for the next four years.

According to Mr Fianoo, there was an initial plan to vie for the position some years back, but gave it a second thought and rescinded his decision.

Speaking to the Times Sports on Monday, the experienced football figurehead said things did not shape out well and presently he has not put his thoughts together.

"I have thought about this in the past and I came up with the idea of contesting; but for now, I have no interest. These things are not just done because you want to do it."

Mr Fianoo argued that the task of running Ghana Football does not come on a silver platter, but required commitment and should be done extremely well.

He said that for now, he is focused on his mandate with GHALCA

The experienced club administra­tor said he was working on finalising preparations for the 2023 President Cup scheduled for Sunday, March 5, at the Accra Sports Stadium between two bitter rivals - Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Mr Fianoo retained his seat as Chairman of GHALCA in 2021, af­ter garnering 71 out of 113 votes to beat his competitor and former vice chairman of the association, Isaac Wilberforce Koomson, who pulled 42 votes in the election.

The Executive Director of Accra Great Olympics is serving his second term in office, having first served the association in the same capacity from 2017 to 2020.