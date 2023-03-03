Nigeria: #NigeriaDecides2023 - Six PDP States Sue Nigerian Govt At Supreme Court

They are challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, as president-elect.

Six state governments, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto, have sued the federal government at the Supreme Court over the 2023 presidential and National Assembly election.

The attorneys-general of the six states filed the suit asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the just concluded general elections. They based their claims on a potential breakdown of public order and civil disobedience.

The six states are governed by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They are challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) as president-elect.

On Wednesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr Tinubu as the winner of Nigeria's presidential election.

In their suit, the six states said the declaration of Mr Tinubu did not follow the Electoral Act and INEC's own laid down guidelines, particularly in relation to the uploading of results unto the IREV through the BVAS.

The thrust of their claim is that there will be public disorder in the event that INEC is allowed to sustain its claims that Mr Tinubu won the election, without first complying with its own (INEC's) operating guidelines.

The governors of the applicant states, as the Chief Law Officers of their respective states, have the statutory obligation to take all steps to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in their states; hence, the reason for filing the suit, a statement by the PDP presidential office said.

The suit was filed on 28 February - before INEC announced its final results.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the APC also filed a suit to block any move aimed at stopping the collation and announcement of the presidential election.

The six PDP states had applied for an injunction restraining INEC from continuing with announcing results.

The Supreme Court has not sat on the matter as of Friday.