Liberia: Politicsbusinessenvironmenthealth

After appearing at a preliminary investigation at the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police, the City Mayor of Monrovia, Jefferson T. Koijee, has assured that justice will be served in the assassination attempt at the home of the former Chief Justice of Liberia that led to the death of her daughter,(Charloe Musu).

Speaking to a team of reporters, after the LNP's inquiries, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Mayor Koijee expressed sorrow over the passing of Cllr. Scott's daughter.

Koijee mentioned that the perpetrator will be brought to justice, and he has vowed to provide additional five thousand United States Dollars to the allotted five thousand United States Dollars set aside by the LNP to give to anyone who will aid the investigation with the requisite pieces of information.

"Anyone who can assist the police will receive the $ US 10,000,00" he added.

Koijee mentioned that he has waived his rights as Mayor of the City of Monrovia to ensure that justice is served and that the perpetrator is made to face the full weight of the law.

"I have waived my rights as mayor for justice to be served. The perpetrator must be revealed and let justice be served. "If discovering the perpetrator will have me shielded let it be. "I will put in an additional 5,000,00 to identify the perpetrator", the Mayor indicated.

Speaking also, the Legal Counselor to Monrovia City, Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson mentioned that Koijee was invited by the Liberia National Police to give his account of the story concerning the attacks at the home of the former Chief Justice.

Cllr. Johnson indicated that during the investigation, Mayor Koijee denied being part of the ugly situation and described it as propaganda to pin down his hard-earned reputation.

"Koijee has not been near anyone who is associated with the crimes. The police did not show any evidence that the accused was involved in the act at the home of the former Chief Justice. "The police need to talk to Verdier to assist the police with evidence

Responding to the allegations, Varlee Telleh, who has been accused of murder, mentioned that he is unaware of the entire situation.

Telleh indicated that he has not had any personal interaction with Cllr. Scott, neither he knows the Residence of the former Chief Justice.

"I do not know what is going on. It is not to my knowledge. I only got the information from the media. I have not gone to her house. I do not know where she lives. It is propaganda"

Cllr. Jerome Verdier, former Chairman of the defunct Truth and Reconciliation Commission, (TRC) has accused Mayor Koijee of being the mastermind behind the assassination attempt and death of the daughter of Cllr. Scott.