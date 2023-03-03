Liberia: 'Barbaric, Cruel, Cold Hearted and Vicious'

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) has described the most recent deadly attack on the home of the Former Chief Justice of Liberia, Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott is a 'barbaric, cruel, cold-hearted and vicious act.'

Presenting a statement on behalf of the Liberian Women Solidarity Movement on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, when they visited the bereaved families, AFELL said "The women of Liberia are outraged and condemned in the strongest term, the death of little Charlie Musu who was academically prepared to begin her contribution to the development of Liberia in her chosen field of study at the Starz University."

"We, the women of Liberia mourn the loss of many Liberian women who have been brutally murdered over the years, and lament the violent physical attacks on women. We also equally bemoan the ferocious life-threatening attacks on Liberian women. Therefore, we the women of Liberia, led by the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia, collectively and emphatically state that all forms of Violence must stop. This uncontrollable wave of violent attacks on women and

the loss of their lives are creating fear, anxiety and deep trauma, a dreadful experience in recent Liberian history," the women said through a statement issued by AFELL.

The women recalled that on February 24, 1994, some 29 years ago, several women lawyers braved the storm of the civil crisis and founded the Association of Female Lawyers advocating for the protection and promotion of the rights of women and children in Liberia. Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott once served as President of AFELL.

"Who's next? Your Honor, the women of Liberia say we will not sit supinely and be silent, we will not be passive, we demand justice for the gruesome murder of little Charlote and therefore, call for a timely comprehensive investigation by the relevant authorities of the Government of Liberia," the women said.

However, the women said they are afraid that the investigation has been severely undermined and thwarted by statements emanating from the Liberian National Police.

The women said "We anticipated periodic briefing of the forensic investigations from the police, exhausting all elements of a criminal investigation. Disappointingly, the initial statement of the Police falls short and lacks material facts as stated by Your Honor Justice Scott. By this conduct, we are jittered about the outcome of the investigation."

Consistent with Chapter VI, Article 53 (a), of the Constitution of Liberia which states "the President and the Vice President shall, before entering on the execution of the duties of their respective offices, take a solemn oath or affirmation to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the Republic and faithfully execute the duties of the office" this constitutional provision is further complimented by the Constitutional provision under Chapter III, Article 11 (a) which states "all persons are born equally free and independent and have certain natural, inherent and inalienable rights, among which are the rights of enjoying and defending life and liberty, of pursuing and maintaining the security of the person and of acquiring, possessing and protecting property".

"In this regard, we are accelerating our call to the President of the Republic of Liberia, the peace Ambassador, George Manneh Weah to ensure the protection of all Liberians. Finally, Mr. President, the women of Liberia say, we cannot provide protection for ourselves. Every minute you remain silent on such pressing issues of security concern, it is interpreted by us that you care less and that we are on our own," they added.

In closing, the women said "We seek justice for Chaloe and want you to guarantee our security. Again we want to hear from you, please listen to our cry!!! We are the women of Liberia, we are the mothers of this nation, we are the pillars of growth and development. Together, let us stop all forms of violence."

