Liberia: Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott, Members of Her Household Appear At Central for Questioning

Monrovia — Former Chief Justice Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott has appeared before the Liberia National Police along with other members of her household who were present when her home was attacked and her foster daughter stabbed to death last Thursday.

Cllr. Scott went to the Police Headquarters this morning on the invitation of the Inspector General, Col. Patrick Sudue.

Col. Sudue had earlier told the Liberian Senate that the former Chief Justice who believes the attack was an assassination attempt on her life who was cooperating with the police investigation.

on Thursday this week, the police issues a press statement urging Cllr. Scott and all members of her home to be at the Police Headquarters at 10am. The police threatened to take legal action against them should they fail to show up.

However, unlike the appearance of Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee, who has been accused by former TRC chairman, Cllr. Jerome Verdier, of employing Varlee Tarlee, to assassinate the former Chief Justice, journalists were not allowed to into the premises of the Liberia National Police when Cllr. Scott arrived.

Koijee on Wednesday categorically denied involvement in the attack and said he would be adding US$5,000 to the US$5,000 bounty announced by the police for any information that would help them unravel what transpired at the home of the counsellor and the culprit.