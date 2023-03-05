Africa: Senegal, Nigeria, Tunisia, and the Gambia Book TotalEnergies U-20 Afcon Semi-Final and FIFA U20 World Cup Place

Following what has been thrilling TotalEnergies U20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023 Quarterfinal action, four African teams have booked their place in the semi-finals.

The semi-final berth also secures passage to the FIFA U20 World Cup to be hosted in Indonesia.

Senegal, Nigeria, The Gambia and Tunisia all sealed their places in the last four phase thanks to some impressive performances in the last eight stage of the competition.

The Gambia produced the most elegant performance of the quarterfinals as they marched to a 5-0 victory over South Sudan with Adama Bojang scoring a hat-trick on Friday.

The other game of the day saw Tunisia defeating Congo 5-4 on penalties, after extra-time ended 3-3, to also secure their place in the semi-final.

On Thursday, Senegal defeated Benin 1-0 to advance while Nigeria also won by a similar scoreline against Uganda to progress to the last four.

The two semi-final matches will be played on Monday, 6 March 2023.

Senegal take on Tunisia in the first match at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia at 16h00 local time (14h00 GMT).

The other semi-final game will see The Gambia facing Nigeria at the Cairo International Stadium at 19h00 local time (17h00 GMT).

CAF | Communication Department