Nigeria: Buhari Flies to Qatar for UN Conference

President Muhammadu Buhari will, today, Saturday, depart for the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LCDs) in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the trip followed an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He said President Buhari's delegation included some ministers and top government officials expected to use the opportunity of the visit to sign some agreements and Memoranda of Understanding with the Qatari government.

The presidential spokesman said the conference from 5th to 9th March, 2023 under the theme: "From Potential to Prosperity," took place once in a decade and provided an opportunity to garner the support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs as well as assist them make progress towards achieving prosperity.

He added that in Doha, President Buhari would reinforce Nigeria's commitment to support the most vulnerable countries to meet their development challenges, highlighting areas the Nigerian government has provided them with various forms of assistance over time.

Shehu said as most of these countries struggled to find sustainable solutions to challenges of poverty, adverse effects of climate change, food and energy crisis as well as high-debt burden among others, the President would reiterate the need for sustainable solutions for countries facing these severe challenges.

He said the summit would be attended by world leaders, the private sector, civil society and youth organisations, adding that "It aims to share developmental ideas and mobilize political will, solidarity, action and solutions to transform the LDCs, by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger, weak or non-existent infrastructure, inadequate health facilities, climate change among others as they struggle to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030."

President Buhari is expected to return to the country on Wednesday, March 8.